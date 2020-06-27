All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

3332 GREEN ST

3332 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2/1 with hardwood floors. This home also has a garage, washer/dryer hookups and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 GREEN ST have any available units?
3332 GREEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 GREEN ST have?
Some of 3332 GREEN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 GREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3332 GREEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 GREEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3332 GREEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3332 GREEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3332 GREEN ST offers parking.
Does 3332 GREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 GREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 GREEN ST have a pool?
No, 3332 GREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3332 GREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 3332 GREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 GREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 GREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
