Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3329 MAYFLOWER ST
3329 Mayflower Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3329 Mayflower Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The corner unit is ready for move in with new carpet, fresh paint, new tile. Has central heat and air, on site coined laundry and water is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST have any available units?
3329 MAYFLOWER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST have?
Some of 3329 MAYFLOWER ST's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3329 MAYFLOWER ST currently offering any rent specials?
3329 MAYFLOWER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 MAYFLOWER ST pet-friendly?
No, 3329 MAYFLOWER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST offer parking?
No, 3329 MAYFLOWER ST does not offer parking.
Does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 MAYFLOWER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST have a pool?
No, 3329 MAYFLOWER ST does not have a pool.
Does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST have accessible units?
No, 3329 MAYFLOWER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 MAYFLOWER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 MAYFLOWER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
