Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

3329 COLUMBUS AVE

3329 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Columbus Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home with fenced yard, back porch shed new central heat and air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE have any available units?
3329 COLUMBUS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE have?
Some of 3329 COLUMBUS AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 COLUMBUS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3329 COLUMBUS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 COLUMBUS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3329 COLUMBUS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3329 COLUMBUS AVE offers parking.
Does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 COLUMBUS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE have a pool?
No, 3329 COLUMBUS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3329 COLUMBUS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 COLUMBUS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 COLUMBUS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
