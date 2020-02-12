All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3325 Plateau St Fl 32206
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3325 Plateau St Fl 32206

3325 Plateau St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3325 Plateau St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 171980

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $700.00 and Deposit $700.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171980p
Property Id 171980

(RLNE5282178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 have any available units?
3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 have?
Some of 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 offer parking?
No, 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 have a pool?
No, 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 have accessible units?
No, 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Plateau St Fl 32206 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia