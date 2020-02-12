3325 Plateau St Fl 32206

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $700.00 and Deposit $700.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171980p

Property Id 171980



