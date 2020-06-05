Rent Calculator
3323 Ernest St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3323 Ernest St
3323 Ernest Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3323 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3323 Ernest St have any available units?
3323 Ernest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3323 Ernest St have?
Some of 3323 Ernest St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3323 Ernest St currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Ernest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Ernest St pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Ernest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3323 Ernest St offer parking?
No, 3323 Ernest St does not offer parking.
Does 3323 Ernest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Ernest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Ernest St have a pool?
No, 3323 Ernest St does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Ernest St have accessible units?
No, 3323 Ernest St does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Ernest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Ernest St does not have units with dishwashers.
