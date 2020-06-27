All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3319 Tinya Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3319 Tinya Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:05 PM

3319 Tinya Court

3319 Tinya Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3319 Tinya Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Tinya Court have any available units?
3319 Tinya Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3319 Tinya Court currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Tinya Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Tinya Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 Tinya Court is pet friendly.
Does 3319 Tinya Court offer parking?
No, 3319 Tinya Court does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Tinya Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Tinya Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Tinya Court have a pool?
Yes, 3319 Tinya Court has a pool.
Does 3319 Tinya Court have accessible units?
No, 3319 Tinya Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Tinya Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Tinya Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Tinya Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 Tinya Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia