Jacksonville, FL
3313 PLUM ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

3313 PLUM ST

3313 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Plum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 PLUM ST have any available units?
3313 PLUM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3313 PLUM ST currently offering any rent specials?
3313 PLUM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 PLUM ST pet-friendly?
No, 3313 PLUM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3313 PLUM ST offer parking?
Yes, 3313 PLUM ST offers parking.
Does 3313 PLUM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 PLUM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 PLUM ST have a pool?
No, 3313 PLUM ST does not have a pool.
Does 3313 PLUM ST have accessible units?
No, 3313 PLUM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 PLUM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 PLUM ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 PLUM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 PLUM ST does not have units with air conditioning.

