All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3312 Tennis Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3312 Tennis Hills Lane
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM

3312 Tennis Hills Lane

3312 Tennis Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3312 Tennis Hills Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane have any available units?
3312 Tennis Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3312 Tennis Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Tennis Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Tennis Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Tennis Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Tennis Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia