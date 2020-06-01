All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

331 E 9th St

331 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 East 9th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Main house and in-law quarters - Property Id: 156350

Come home to the welcoming front porch of a spacious main house (1751 sq Ft ) with three bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths. The family room has a beautiful ornamental fireplace. The house has hardwood floors throughout with washer/dryer hookup. There is a dining room along with a bar in the kitchen. The house has central heat & air. As you make your way to the backyard, you find yourself with a deck perfect for entertaining. The bungalow, nestled in the back of the property, has two bedrooms and one bath. There is a large main room and comes with a washer/dryer in the unit. The backyard has a utility shed and a back gate leading to the alleyway, perfect for parking your car or small boat.
Property Id 156350

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 E 9th St have any available units?
331 E 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 E 9th St have?
Some of 331 E 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 E 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
331 E 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 E 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 331 E 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 331 E 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 331 E 9th St offers parking.
Does 331 E 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 E 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 E 9th St have a pool?
No, 331 E 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 331 E 9th St have accessible units?
No, 331 E 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 331 E 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 E 9th St has units with dishwashers.
