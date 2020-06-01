331 E 9th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Main house and in-law quarters - Property Id: 156350



Come home to the welcoming front porch of a spacious main house (1751 sq Ft ) with three bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths. The family room has a beautiful ornamental fireplace. The house has hardwood floors throughout with washer/dryer hookup. There is a dining room along with a bar in the kitchen. The house has central heat & air. As you make your way to the backyard, you find yourself with a deck perfect for entertaining. The bungalow, nestled in the back of the property, has two bedrooms and one bath. There is a large main room and comes with a washer/dryer in the unit. The backyard has a utility shed and a back gate leading to the alleyway, perfect for parking your car or small boat.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156350p

Property Id 156350



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5152681)