Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE

3307 Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Separate Living Room / Dining Room - Den - Non-Functional Fireplace - Carpet - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Patio - Fenced Yard - 1 Car Garage -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE have any available units?
3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE have?
Some of 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE offers parking.
Does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE have a pool?
No, 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE have accessible units?
No, 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
