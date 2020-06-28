Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3305 Silver St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3305 Silver St
3305 Silver Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3305 Silver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy Apartment Jacksonville - Come see this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located just moments from downtown. Perfect for everyone and great price! Won't last long apply today!
www.rpmsunstate.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3839880)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3305 Silver St have any available units?
3305 Silver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3305 Silver St currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Silver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Silver St pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Silver St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3305 Silver St offer parking?
No, 3305 Silver St does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Silver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Silver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Silver St have a pool?
No, 3305 Silver St does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Silver St have accessible units?
No, 3305 Silver St does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Silver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Silver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Silver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Silver St does not have units with air conditioning.
