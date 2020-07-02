All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 29 2020

3303 PHYLLIS ST

3303 Phyllis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 PHYLLIS ST have any available units?
3303 PHYLLIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 PHYLLIS ST have?
Some of 3303 PHYLLIS ST's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 PHYLLIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3303 PHYLLIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 PHYLLIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3303 PHYLLIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3303 PHYLLIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 3303 PHYLLIS ST offers parking.
Does 3303 PHYLLIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 PHYLLIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 PHYLLIS ST have a pool?
No, 3303 PHYLLIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3303 PHYLLIS ST have accessible units?
No, 3303 PHYLLIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 PHYLLIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 PHYLLIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.

