Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
330 W 26th St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
330 W 26th St
330 West 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
330 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3530bb06f ---- This spacious duplex is move in ready. Two large bedrooms and a large kitchen. This won\'t last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 W 26th St have any available units?
330 W 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 330 W 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
330 W 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 330 W 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 330 W 26th St offer parking?
No, 330 W 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 330 W 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W 26th St have a pool?
No, 330 W 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 330 W 26th St have accessible units?
No, 330 W 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 W 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 W 26th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 W 26th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
