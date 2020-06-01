All apartments in Jacksonville
33 W 55TH ST

33 55th St W · No Longer Available
Location

33 55th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 W 55TH ST have any available units?
33 W 55TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 W 55TH ST have?
Some of 33 W 55TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 W 55TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
33 W 55TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 W 55TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 W 55TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 33 W 55TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 33 W 55TH ST offers parking.
Does 33 W 55TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 W 55TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 W 55TH ST have a pool?
No, 33 W 55TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 33 W 55TH ST have accessible units?
No, 33 W 55TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 33 W 55TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 W 55TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
