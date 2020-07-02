3270 Ricky Drive #1603

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Renovated 2BR/2BA Mandarin Glen Condo - AVAILABLE NOW



This recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features fresh paint, new stainless kitchen appliances, private wooded view from screened porch, washer/dryer and more!



Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcQ2mPfw/e



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.



(RLNE5663754)