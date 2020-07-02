All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:26 AM

3270 Ricky Drive #1603

3270 Ricky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3270 Ricky Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Renovated 2BR/2BA Mandarin Glen Condo - AVAILABLE NOW

This recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features fresh paint, new stainless kitchen appliances, private wooded view from screened porch, washer/dryer and more!

Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcQ2mPfw/e

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

(RLNE5663754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 have any available units?
3270 Ricky Drive #1603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 have?
Some of 3270 Ricky Drive #1603's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Ricky Drive #1603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 is pet friendly.
Does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 offer parking?
No, 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 does not offer parking.
Does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 have a pool?
Yes, 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 has a pool.
Does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 have accessible units?
No, 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 Ricky Drive #1603 does not have units with dishwashers.

