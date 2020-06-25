4/2 ,living areas have travertine marble floors, screened patio overlooking lake.Features also include: washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, diswasher,separate living room, split bedrooms, master suite w/ tub and sep shower stall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3269 ABBEYFIELD DR have any available units?
3269 ABBEYFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.