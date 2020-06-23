All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3263 THOMAS ST

3263 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3263 Thomas Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 THOMAS ST have any available units?
3263 THOMAS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3263 THOMAS ST have?
Some of 3263 THOMAS ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 THOMAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3263 THOMAS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 THOMAS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3263 THOMAS ST is pet friendly.
Does 3263 THOMAS ST offer parking?
Yes, 3263 THOMAS ST does offer parking.
Does 3263 THOMAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3263 THOMAS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 THOMAS ST have a pool?
No, 3263 THOMAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3263 THOMAS ST have accessible units?
No, 3263 THOMAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 THOMAS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3263 THOMAS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
