All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3263 Brasque Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3263 Brasque Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3263 Brasque Drive

3263 Brasque Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3263 Brasque Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Home has a Gas Stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 Brasque Drive have any available units?
3263 Brasque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3263 Brasque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3263 Brasque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 Brasque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3263 Brasque Drive offer parking?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3263 Brasque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 Brasque Drive have a pool?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3263 Brasque Drive have accessible units?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 Brasque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3263 Brasque Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3263 Brasque Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia