Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
326 W 23RD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 W 23RD ST
326 23rd St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
326 23rd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, rehabbed home. Large living dining area with eat in kitchen. Large master with bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 W 23RD ST have any available units?
326 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 W 23RD ST have?
Some of 326 W 23RD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
326 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 326 W 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 326 W 23RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 326 W 23RD ST offers parking.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
