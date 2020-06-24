All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

326 W 23RD ST

326 23rd St W · No Longer Available
Location

326 23rd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, rehabbed home. Large living dining area with eat in kitchen. Large master with bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W 23RD ST have any available units?
326 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W 23RD ST have?
Some of 326 W 23RD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
326 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 326 W 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 326 W 23RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 326 W 23RD ST offers parking.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
