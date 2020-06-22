Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3257 MYRA ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3257 MYRA ST
3257 Myra Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3257 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3257 MYRA ST have any available units?
3257 MYRA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3257 MYRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
3257 MYRA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 MYRA ST pet-friendly?
No, 3257 MYRA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3257 MYRA ST offer parking?
No, 3257 MYRA ST does not offer parking.
Does 3257 MYRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 MYRA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 MYRA ST have a pool?
No, 3257 MYRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 3257 MYRA ST have accessible units?
No, 3257 MYRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 MYRA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 MYRA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3257 MYRA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3257 MYRA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
