3256 Plum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Murray Hill
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CONVENIENT TO FIVE POINTS, AVONDALE SHOPS AND KING STREET CAFES AND RESTAURANTS. SEPARATE ELECTRIC AND WATER METERS. A TOTAL OF 3 UNITS IN BUILDING OTHERS ARE BEING REHABBED.WHEN FACING BUILDING IT'S THE BOTTOM RIGHT UNIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3256 PLUM ST have any available units?
3256 PLUM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.