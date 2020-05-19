All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

3256 PLUM ST

3256 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3256 Plum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CONVENIENT TO FIVE POINTS, AVONDALE SHOPS AND KING STREET CAFES AND RESTAURANTS. SEPARATE ELECTRIC AND WATER METERS. A TOTAL OF 3 UNITS IN BUILDING OTHERS ARE BEING REHABBED.WHEN FACING BUILDING IT'S THE BOTTOM RIGHT UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 PLUM ST have any available units?
3256 PLUM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 PLUM ST have?
Some of 3256 PLUM ST's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 PLUM ST currently offering any rent specials?
3256 PLUM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 PLUM ST pet-friendly?
No, 3256 PLUM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3256 PLUM ST offer parking?
Yes, 3256 PLUM ST offers parking.
Does 3256 PLUM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 PLUM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 PLUM ST have a pool?
No, 3256 PLUM ST does not have a pool.
Does 3256 PLUM ST have accessible units?
No, 3256 PLUM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 PLUM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3256 PLUM ST does not have units with dishwashers.
