All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3253 DILLON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3253 DILLON ST
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

3253 DILLON ST

3253 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3253 Dillon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute 2 bed 1 bath home for a amazing price. Central air and heat, washer dryer connections and new kitchen countertop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 DILLON ST have any available units?
3253 DILLON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3253 DILLON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3253 DILLON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 DILLON ST pet-friendly?
No, 3253 DILLON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3253 DILLON ST offer parking?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not offer parking.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have a pool?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not have a pool.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have accessible units?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3253 DILLON ST has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia