Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3253 DILLON ST
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3253 DILLON ST
3253 Dillon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3253 Dillon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute 2 bed 1 bath home for a amazing price. Central air and heat, washer dryer connections and new kitchen countertop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3253 DILLON ST have any available units?
3253 DILLON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3253 DILLON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3253 DILLON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 DILLON ST pet-friendly?
No, 3253 DILLON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3253 DILLON ST offer parking?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not offer parking.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have a pool?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not have a pool.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have accessible units?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3253 DILLON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3253 DILLON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3253 DILLON ST has units with air conditioning.
