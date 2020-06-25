All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3252 Thomas St Jacksonville

3252 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Thomas Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
S RE INVESTMENTS LLC 3252 Thomas St - Property Id: 111308

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This home has been totally renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask First month $850 and Deposit $850. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111308
Property Id 111308

(RLNE4811444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville have any available units?
3252 Thomas St Jacksonville doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville have?
Some of 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Thomas St Jacksonville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville is pet friendly.
Does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville offer parking?
No, 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville have a pool?
No, 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville have accessible units?
No, 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Thomas St Jacksonville does not have units with dishwashers.
