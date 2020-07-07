3251 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Murray Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Home in Murray Hill - 3/2 Ceramic Tile throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen, and this home has tons of closet space! Inside laundry, huge master bedroom, fenced yard.
(RLNE5414275)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3251 Phyllis St have any available units?
3251 Phyllis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.