Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

3233 POST ST

3233 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2/1 downstairs unit with remodeled kitchen and hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 POST ST have any available units?
3233 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 POST ST have?
Some of 3233 POST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3233 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 POST ST pet-friendly?
No, 3233 POST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3233 POST ST offer parking?
No, 3233 POST ST does not offer parking.
Does 3233 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 POST ST have a pool?
No, 3233 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 3233 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 3233 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 POST ST does not have units with dishwashers.

