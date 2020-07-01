All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3227 GILMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3227 GILMORE ST
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

3227 GILMORE ST

3227 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3227 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 GILMORE ST have any available units?
3227 GILMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3227 GILMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3227 GILMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 GILMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3227 GILMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3227 GILMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3227 GILMORE ST offers parking.
Does 3227 GILMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 GILMORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 GILMORE ST have a pool?
No, 3227 GILMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3227 GILMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 3227 GILMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 GILMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 GILMORE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 GILMORE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 GILMORE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia