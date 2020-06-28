Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3222 N LEE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3222 N LEE ST
3222 Lee St N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3222 Lee St N, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated Duplex for rent. Upstairs unit is 850sqft and the downstairs unit is 985sqft. New paint, kitchen, bathrooms, central air and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3222 N LEE ST have any available units?
3222 N LEE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3222 N LEE ST have?
Some of 3222 N LEE ST's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3222 N LEE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3222 N LEE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 N LEE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3222 N LEE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3222 N LEE ST offer parking?
No, 3222 N LEE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3222 N LEE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 N LEE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 N LEE ST have a pool?
No, 3222 N LEE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3222 N LEE ST have accessible units?
No, 3222 N LEE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 N LEE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 N LEE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
