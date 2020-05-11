Rent Calculator
3218 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
3218 HERSCHEL ST
3218 Herschel Street
No Longer Available
Location
3218 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1/1 APARTMENT conveniently located in Avondale/Riverside. Water is included in rent. Central heat and air with off street parking. Wood floors and washer and dryer connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3218 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
3218 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3218 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 3218 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3218 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
3218 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 3218 HERSCHEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3218 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 3218 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 3218 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 HERSCHEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 3218 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 3218 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 3218 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 HERSCHEL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
