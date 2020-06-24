All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N

3211 Sunnybrook Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Sunnybrook Avenue North, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N have any available units?
3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N have?
Some of 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N offers parking.
Does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N have a pool?
No, 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N have accessible units?
No, 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 SUNNYBROOK AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
