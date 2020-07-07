All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 Lansdell Dr

3203 Lansdell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Lansdell Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dd131c00c ----
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath! Freshly renovated, covered carport, washer/dryer connections, appliances, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online now!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Lansdell Dr have any available units?
3203 Lansdell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Lansdell Dr have?
Some of 3203 Lansdell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Lansdell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Lansdell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Lansdell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Lansdell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Lansdell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Lansdell Dr offers parking.
Does 3203 Lansdell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Lansdell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Lansdell Dr have a pool?
No, 3203 Lansdell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Lansdell Dr have accessible units?
No, 3203 Lansdell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Lansdell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Lansdell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

