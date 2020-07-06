All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3198 Moose Road North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3198 Moose Road North
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

3198 Moose Road North

3198 Moose Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3198 Moose Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 Moose Road North have any available units?
3198 Moose Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3198 Moose Road North currently offering any rent specials?
3198 Moose Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 Moose Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3198 Moose Road North is pet friendly.
Does 3198 Moose Road North offer parking?
No, 3198 Moose Road North does not offer parking.
Does 3198 Moose Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 Moose Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 Moose Road North have a pool?
Yes, 3198 Moose Road North has a pool.
Does 3198 Moose Road North have accessible units?
No, 3198 Moose Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 Moose Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 Moose Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3198 Moose Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3198 Moose Road North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia