318 GALWAY AVE S
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 GALWAY AVE S
318 Galway Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
318 Galway Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Concrit Block, beautiful remodeled house. 2 bed room one bath -room . ready to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have any available units?
318 GALWAY AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 318 GALWAY AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
318 GALWAY AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 GALWAY AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S offer parking?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have a pool?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have accessible units?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
