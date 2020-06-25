All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

318 GALWAY AVE S

318 Galway Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

318 Galway Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Concrit Block, beautiful remodeled house. 2 bed room one bath -room . ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have any available units?
318 GALWAY AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 318 GALWAY AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
318 GALWAY AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 GALWAY AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S offer parking?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have a pool?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have accessible units?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 GALWAY AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 GALWAY AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
