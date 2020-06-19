3161 Belden Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Spring Park
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit is Kitchen equipped, Has Large Reverse Cycle window unit that delivers heating and cooling for entire unit. There are additionally window cooling units in both bedrooms. Only 4 units in this Large red brick 4 unit. Lower right unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3161 BELDEN CIR have any available units?
3161 BELDEN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.