All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3159 GILMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3159 GILMORE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3159 GILMORE ST

3159 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3159 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming bungalow on corner lot. Includes new washer and dryer, security system and 1 car garage. Hardwood floors, central heat and air conditioning, wood deck off kitchen, fenced yard and screened front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 GILMORE ST have any available units?
3159 GILMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3159 GILMORE ST have?
Some of 3159 GILMORE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3159 GILMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3159 GILMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 GILMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3159 GILMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3159 GILMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3159 GILMORE ST offers parking.
Does 3159 GILMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3159 GILMORE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 GILMORE ST have a pool?
No, 3159 GILMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3159 GILMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 3159 GILMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 GILMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3159 GILMORE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia