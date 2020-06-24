3159 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Murray Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming bungalow on corner lot. Includes new washer and dryer, security system and 1 car garage. Hardwood floors, central heat and air conditioning, wood deck off kitchen, fenced yard and screened front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3159 GILMORE ST have any available units?
3159 GILMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.