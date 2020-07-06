Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3149 NOLAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3149 NOLAN ST
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM
3149 NOLAN ST
3149 Nolan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3149 Nolan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT RENTAL!!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED; MOVE-N READY...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3149 NOLAN ST have any available units?
3149 NOLAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3149 NOLAN ST have?
Some of 3149 NOLAN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3149 NOLAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3149 NOLAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 NOLAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3149 NOLAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3149 NOLAN ST offer parking?
No, 3149 NOLAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 3149 NOLAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 NOLAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 NOLAN ST have a pool?
No, 3149 NOLAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3149 NOLAN ST have accessible units?
No, 3149 NOLAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 NOLAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3149 NOLAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
