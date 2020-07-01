Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3146 Nolan Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM
1 of 8
3146 Nolan Street
3146 Nolan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3146 Nolan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy, clean 3/1 house fenced rear, with attached 1 car garage with opener. New carpet in in living area and bedrooms. Close to shopping, schools, park and highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3146 Nolan Street have any available units?
3146 Nolan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3146 Nolan Street have?
Some of 3146 Nolan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3146 Nolan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Nolan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Nolan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Nolan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3146 Nolan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Nolan Street offers parking.
Does 3146 Nolan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 Nolan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Nolan Street have a pool?
No, 3146 Nolan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Nolan Street have accessible units?
No, 3146 Nolan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Nolan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 Nolan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
