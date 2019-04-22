All apartments in Jacksonville
3143 POST ST

3143 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 POST ST have any available units?
3143 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 POST ST have?
Some of 3143 POST ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3143 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 POST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 POST ST is pet friendly.
Does 3143 POST ST offer parking?
No, 3143 POST ST does not offer parking.
Does 3143 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 POST ST have a pool?
No, 3143 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 3143 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 3143 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 POST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
