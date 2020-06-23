All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3143 Cecelia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3143 Cecelia St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3143 Cecelia St

3143 Cecelia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3143 Cecelia Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Daleph Properties Investments - Property Id: 94633

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94633
Property Id 94633

(RLNE5499022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Cecelia St have any available units?
3143 Cecelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Cecelia St have?
Some of 3143 Cecelia St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Cecelia St currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Cecelia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Cecelia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 Cecelia St is pet friendly.
Does 3143 Cecelia St offer parking?
No, 3143 Cecelia St does not offer parking.
Does 3143 Cecelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Cecelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Cecelia St have a pool?
No, 3143 Cecelia St does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Cecelia St have accessible units?
No, 3143 Cecelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Cecelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 Cecelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia