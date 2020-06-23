CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified) This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3143 Cecelia St have any available units?
3143 Cecelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.