3141 Broadway Ave.

Quaint 2/1 Available for February Move In! - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large, partially fenced backyard and is equipped with a refrigerator and stove along with a space for laundry as well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
