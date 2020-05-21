All apartments in Jacksonville
3141 Broadway Ave.

3141 Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3141 Broadway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 2/1 Available for February Move In! - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large, partially fenced backyard and is equipped with a refrigerator and stove along with a space for laundry as well!

(RLNE5487861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Broadway Ave. have any available units?
3141 Broadway Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3141 Broadway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Broadway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Broadway Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3141 Broadway Ave. offer parking?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Broadway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Broadway Ave. have a pool?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Broadway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Broadway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Broadway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Broadway Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

