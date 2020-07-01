All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3130 THOMAS ST

3130 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Thomas Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONCE UPON A TIME GROUP CORP - Property Id: 252785

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $750.00.00 and deposit $750.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252785
Property Id 252785

(RLNE5675452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 THOMAS ST have any available units?
3130 THOMAS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 THOMAS ST have?
Some of 3130 THOMAS ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 THOMAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3130 THOMAS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 THOMAS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 THOMAS ST is pet friendly.
Does 3130 THOMAS ST offer parking?
No, 3130 THOMAS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3130 THOMAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 THOMAS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 THOMAS ST have a pool?
No, 3130 THOMAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3130 THOMAS ST have accessible units?
No, 3130 THOMAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 THOMAS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 THOMAS ST does not have units with dishwashers.

