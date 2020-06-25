All apartments in Jacksonville
3128 Lantana Lakes Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:05 AM

3128 Lantana Lakes Drive

3128 Lantana Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Lantana Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,477 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive have any available units?
3128 Lantana Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Lantana Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Lantana Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
