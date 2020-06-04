All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3123 PHYLLIS ST

3123 Phyllis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 PHYLLIS ST have any available units?
3123 PHYLLIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 PHYLLIS ST have?
Some of 3123 PHYLLIS ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 PHYLLIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3123 PHYLLIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 PHYLLIS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 PHYLLIS ST is pet friendly.
Does 3123 PHYLLIS ST offer parking?
No, 3123 PHYLLIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3123 PHYLLIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 PHYLLIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 PHYLLIS ST have a pool?
No, 3123 PHYLLIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3123 PHYLLIS ST have accessible units?
No, 3123 PHYLLIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 PHYLLIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 PHYLLIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
