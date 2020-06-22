All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
3118 Woodtop Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3118 Woodtop Drive

3118 Woodtop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Woodtop Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Fairways Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Woodtop Drive have any available units?
3118 Woodtop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3118 Woodtop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Woodtop Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Woodtop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Woodtop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Woodtop Drive offer parking?
No, 3118 Woodtop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Woodtop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Woodtop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Woodtop Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 Woodtop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Woodtop Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 Woodtop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Woodtop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Woodtop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Woodtop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Woodtop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
