Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym elevator range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Nice studio apartment on the 5th floor. The building amenities include laundry room, mail box, and onsite gym.NO PETS!Prospective tenant after approved from our application must fill out form from HOA/Condo and pay $100 and get approved through them.Agent must show to get referral.