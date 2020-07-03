All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3105 Hartridge St

3105 Hartridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Hartridge Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
All brick 3 bedroom 1 bathroom. Just remodeled! New roof. New floors. Fresh paint. Refinished kitchen cabinets with new countertop. New appliances. Remodeled bath room. Inside laundry. Very large detached 2 car garage with separate work shop area. Completely fenced yard.

Pet friendly with Pet deposit of $350 & pet rent of $25 a month.

Pics coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Hartridge St have any available units?
3105 Hartridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Hartridge St have?
Some of 3105 Hartridge St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Hartridge St currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Hartridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Hartridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Hartridge St is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Hartridge St offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Hartridge St offers parking.
Does 3105 Hartridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Hartridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Hartridge St have a pool?
No, 3105 Hartridge St does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Hartridge St have accessible units?
No, 3105 Hartridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Hartridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Hartridge St does not have units with dishwashers.

