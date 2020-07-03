All brick 3 bedroom 1 bathroom. Just remodeled! New roof. New floors. Fresh paint. Refinished kitchen cabinets with new countertop. New appliances. Remodeled bath room. Inside laundry. Very large detached 2 car garage with separate work shop area. Completely fenced yard.
Pet friendly with Pet deposit of $350 & pet rent of $25 a month.
Pics coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3105 Hartridge St have any available units?
3105 Hartridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.