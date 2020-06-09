All apartments in Jacksonville
3103 Rosselle St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3103 Rosselle St

3103 Rosselle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3103 Rosselle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
3103 Rosselle - Property Id: 91477

**What are you waiting for!!!**

Apply here online: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91477

This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that is available! Repainted both inside and out. Recently painted on the inside. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included. Tiled flooring throughout the unit.

Within very close proximity to dreamettes (ice cream shop), public library and so much more.

Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.

Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:

- Credit score must be at least a 600 or greater

- Credit score below 600 would need an additional deposit

- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).

- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)

- Provide at least 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.

- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91477
Property Id 91477

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4668552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Rosselle St have any available units?
3103 Rosselle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 Rosselle St have?
Some of 3103 Rosselle St's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Rosselle St currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Rosselle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Rosselle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3103 Rosselle St is pet friendly.
Does 3103 Rosselle St offer parking?
No, 3103 Rosselle St does not offer parking.
Does 3103 Rosselle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Rosselle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Rosselle St have a pool?
No, 3103 Rosselle St does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Rosselle St have accessible units?
No, 3103 Rosselle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Rosselle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 Rosselle St does not have units with dishwashers.
