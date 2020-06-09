3103 Rosselle St

Amenities
3103 Rosselle - Property Id: 91477
Apply here online: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91477
This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that is available! Repainted both inside and out. Recently painted on the inside. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included. Tiled flooring throughout the unit.
Within very close proximity to dreamettes (ice cream shop), public library and so much more.
Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.
Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:
- Credit score must be at least a 600 or greater
- Credit score below 600 would need an additional deposit
- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).
- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)
- Provide at least 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.
- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing
