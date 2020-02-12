3102 THOMAS ST

3102 Thomas Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Lackawanna
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 121945
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 PETS ARE WELCOME!!! Charming recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 2 baths! Large back yard House is move in ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities Tenant responsible for Front/Back Yard lawn WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH $925.00 AND DEPOSIT $925.00 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121945 Property Id 121945
(RLNE4887836)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
