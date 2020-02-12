All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3102 THOMAS ST

3102 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Thomas Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 121945

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 PETS ARE WELCOME!!!
Charming recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 2 baths!
Large back yard
House is move in ready.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for Front/Back Yard lawn
WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH $925.00 AND DEPOSIT $925.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121945
Property Id 121945

(RLNE4887836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 THOMAS ST have any available units?
3102 THOMAS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 THOMAS ST have?
Some of 3102 THOMAS ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 THOMAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3102 THOMAS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 THOMAS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 THOMAS ST is pet friendly.
Does 3102 THOMAS ST offer parking?
No, 3102 THOMAS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3102 THOMAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 THOMAS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 THOMAS ST have a pool?
No, 3102 THOMAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3102 THOMAS ST have accessible units?
No, 3102 THOMAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 THOMAS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 THOMAS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
