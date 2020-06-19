Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs. Hard wood flooring throughout. Off street parking with shared garage. On site washer and dryer in common area for all occupants in the building. Walk to the shops of Avondale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3102 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
3102 RIVERSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.