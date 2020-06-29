All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3100 3rd Street Cir S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3100 3rd Street Cir S
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3100 3rd Street Cir S

3100 North 3rd Street Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3100 North 3rd Street Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC - Property Id: 96677

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96677
Property Id 96677

(RLNE5700937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have any available units?
3100 3rd Street Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have?
Some of 3100 3rd Street Cir S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 3rd Street Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
3100 3rd Street Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 3rd Street Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 3rd Street Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S offer parking?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have a pool?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have accessible units?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia