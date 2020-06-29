All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3100 3rd Street Cir S

3100 3rd Street Cir S · No Longer Available
Location

3100 3rd Street Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC - Property Id: 96677

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566
EASY TO QUALIFY... PETS ARE WELCOME
TENANT PAY UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN
A REALLY NICE 3/1 HOME . THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS . KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC RANGE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96677
Property Id 96677

(RLNE4656142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have any available units?
3100 3rd Street Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have?
Some of 3100 3rd Street Cir S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 3rd Street Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
3100 3rd Street Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 3rd Street Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 3rd Street Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S offer parking?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have a pool?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have accessible units?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 3rd Street Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 3rd Street Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.

