3100 3rd Street Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Woodstock
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC - Property Id: 96677
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY... PETS ARE WELCOME TENANT PAY UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN A REALLY NICE 3/1 HOME . THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS . KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC RANGE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96677 Property Id 96677
(RLNE4656142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
